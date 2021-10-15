Andy Pryce: New AFC Telford United boss has to develop

Luke Shelley, Football Operations Manager at AFC Telford United, University of Wolverhampton Vice-Chancellor Professor Geoff Layer and AFC Telford United Chairman Andy Pryce.

The Bucks chairman is heading the recruitment process with fellow board members Ian Dosser and Steve Pryce as interviews are carried out.

Interim boss Dennis Greene leads struggling Telford, who are second-bottom and winless in eight, into tomorrow’s home game against Farsley Celtic – a home return after three lengthy away fixtures.

But select candidates still in the running will outline their vision at the New Bucks Head, with an appointment likely to be ready in time for the short trip to Gloucester on Saturday week.

“I think you’ve got to be open, you can’t judge everyone with the same brush,” Pryce said.

“We have a criteria with what we think we want, and the direction we want AFC Telford to go into and play, how we want to develop players, how we feel we should be managed.

“But I think you’ve also got to be open to other peoples’ ideas as well, and other peoples’ thoughts. At the end of the day we all want the same thing, to be successful on the pitch. We need to work together to do that.”

Pryce was content with the calibre of applicants received and insisted interested parties would not be put off applying for the role.

“Managers who are interested in the Telford job will apply and would’ve applied,” he added.

“We want a manager to come and want to manage us. I want a manager to come to manage us as well. It works both ways.