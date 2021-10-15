AFC Telford sign Thomas Sparrow on-loan

AFC Telford

The 18-year-old midfielder has joined the Bucks on a month long loan deal. The youngster is a Welsh youth international and is the first signing made by interim boss Dennis Greene.

While Sparrow joins, striker Tyrell Hamilton has moved to Alvechurch on loan.

Greene will be hoping Sparrow can help bring a turnaround in fortunes at the New Bucks Head.

Bucks, who face Farsley Celtic at home today, have lost six games on the spin and won just once in eight National League North games this season, and sat one place off the foot of the table before this afternoon’s fixtures.