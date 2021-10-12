Interim AFC Telford boss Dennis Greene races to get new faces in

AFC Telford.

The Bucks head to Lincolnshire tonight second-bottom of the National League North and are winless in seven in all competitions.

Interim chief Greene, taking care of first-team affairs while a permanent boss is appointed with interviews set for this week, is in discussions to bulk his options ahead of this evening at his former club. New recruits must be registered four hours before kick-off to feature.

Greene said: “We need one or two players in certain areas, that’s for sure. Another goalscorer would help and it would give me more options in the formations we can pick, we were pretty stuck going four at the back with Zak (Lilly) suspended.”

The Bucks signed Blackpool midfielder Cameron Antwi on a one-month loan on Friday and the youngster featured from the bench in the second half in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Spennymoor.

The temporary boss, whose side put in an improved display in the north east on Saturday, added: “It’d be nice to have one or two to balance the squad with different formations depending on the teams we’re playing.