Cameron Antwi joins AFC Telford on loan

Blackpool's Cameron Antwi (right) challenges Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville

Midfielder Cameron Antwi has joined the Bucks on a one-month loan deal from Championship outfit Blackpool.

The 20-year-old, born in London to Ghanaian parents, spent some time on loan at Southport in National North last season – before the season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He returned to the Seasiders and made his senior debut in an EFL Cup defeat to Sunderland.

Antwi is the first signing of the temporary management team of Dennis Greene and Alex Mecchan.