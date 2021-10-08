Alex Meechan hopes he and Dennis Greene can steady AFC Telford ship

SPORT PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR PIC 23/3/2019 STAFFORD RANGERS VS WARRINGTON TOWN Alex Meechan..

But the 41-year-old hopes the interim duo will have a chance of staying at the club if they win football matches.

Greene was appointed the Bucks interim manager earlier this week following the departure of Gavin Cowan.

After being offered the job, he moved swiftly to bring in Meechan as his number two.

Meechan was famously part of the Bucks side that won promotion to the Conference Premier back in 2012.

And he admits to being delighted to be back at the club where he has so many found memories.

“We are led to believe we have got the interim period and we are here to steady the ship,” the assistant boss said when asked if he would like to remain at the club long term.

“But if you win football matches you give yourself a chance.

“This isn’t a challenge that is going to faze me or Dennis. We are confident we can quickly lift spirits and get some results on the board.

“I’ve gone into football clubs in the past and they have been in a right mess. But that’s not the case here. Gavin has moved on, but I wish him all the best because he’s left behind a talented squad.

“It just hasn’t worked out for them this season.”

Meechan believes there will be plenty of managers keen on the top job at the New Bucks Head.

“Between me and Dennis we have 60 or 70 years experience in the game so we know how it works,” he added. “We are just going to embrace this challenge.