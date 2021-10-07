Interims appointed at AFC Telford United as TNS legend Scott Ruscoe applies

NORTH COPYRIGHT MIKE SHERIDAN TNS boss Scott Ruscoe during the Europa League qualifying fixture between TNS (The New Saints)(WAL) and MSK Zilina (SVK) at Park Hall, Oswestry on Thursday, August 27, 2020. ..Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS202021-021.

The Bucks have moved to appoint an interim management team after Gavin Cowan departed the club via mutual consent on Tuesday following more than three years in charge.

It is thought the duo take the reins at the New Bucks Head with an eye very much on the short-term, with the club inviting applicants to replace Cowan before a deadline set for tomorrow.

One potential candidate the Shropshire Star understands has applied for the role is Ruscoe, a multiple title winner at The New Saints in the Cymru Premier.

The Welshman won nine league titles as a playing hero at Park Hall and more recently two titles in charge of the club. He was sacked in January after his side lost out to Connah’s Quay Nomads on a points-per-game average in the curtailed 2019/20 season.

Ruscoe, 43, is based in the region and believed to be keen to spearhead Telford’s push clear of National League North danger and into a new direction.

Meanwhile, experienced boss Greene, 56, most recently managed Tamworth who he left in January 2019. He will be assisted by Meechan, 41, who had a stint as joint-boss at Stafford Rangers a couple of years ago.

Former attacker Meechan helped the Bucks win promotion to the top tier of non-league in the 2010/11 campaign.

He featured 32 times in the promotion-winning season, where Andy Sinton’s side saw off Guiseley in the play-off final in front of more than 5,400 supporters to return to the Conference.

The temporary duo will take training tonight and Saturday’s trip to Spennymoor. It is likely they will be in place for Telford’s trip to Greene’s former club Boston next Tuesday.

It comes as the club, who sit 20th in National League North, begin a ‘detailed’ recruitment process that they say could take ‘some time’.

A statement from the board of directors said: “Both bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of the National League North.

“Let’s together get behind the first team and the football club for the upcoming games.”