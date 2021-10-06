AFC Telford United look to finalise interim appointment

TELFORD COPYRIGHT MIKE SHERIDAN Telford manager Gavin Cowan during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between AFC Telford United and Curzon Asthon at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Saturday, January 16, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS2021-056.

Time was called on Cowan’s four-season tenure at the New Bucks Head after a miserable start to the season, which has seen the Bucks winless in six matches in all competitions.

Cowan and his first-team staff Jamie Haynes and Kevin Sandwith left the club – leaving Telford looking to make an interim appointment while the former boss’ replacement is sought. Last night’s training session was cancelled and it is thought the interim team will be in place to lead training tomorrow ahead of a trip to Spennymoor on Saturday – with another lengthy trip to Boston to come just three days later.

The club intend to carry out a thorough recruitment process after a disappointing start to Cowan’s fourth season in charge left the Bucks down in 20th in National League North.

No timeframe is given for the interim role, but the club are expected to use the time to conduct a thorough interview process, with a Friday deadline set for applicants.

After winning their first game of the season, Cowan had overseen a run of four defeats and one draw in National North, the latest a 3-0 reverse at Darlington last Saturday.

A statement from the board of directors said the decision was ‘by mutual consent’ with the club in 20th position in the league, one place above the relegation zone on goal difference.