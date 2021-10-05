Gavin Cowan: AFC Telford players need to believe in themselves

Gavin Cowan

Cowan’s Bucks fell to defeat in a lacklustre showing against a Darlington side who had yet to record a home victory in three attempts before Saturday.

The two teams both began on four points but the Quakers took a deserved victory to leave Telford 20th in the table, with just goal difference separating them from the relegation zone.

And the Bucks’ boss said: “All I ask of them at the moment is to believe in what we’re doing and to work extremely hard.

“They’re all together; no-one’s throwing the towel in but it’s just not happening for us at the moment.

“We’re very early in the season. We need to ride this out and to dig deep, find some leaders and hope that something will go for us, that we can create some of our own luck.”

Asked how he felt he could reverse the current decline, Cowan reiterated that there was no magic formula.

“We’re working extremely hard,” he added. “The players are in there, devastated.

“It’s small margins today, but ultimately it wasn’t good enough.

“The only way you can react is to come back stronger, so we’ve got a big week ahead of us.