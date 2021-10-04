Gavin Cowan: I will not quit on AFC Telford

Gavin Cowan

Cowan saw his side go down 3-0 Darlington on Saturday – the Bucks’ fifth league game without a victory and a record of just four points from a possible 18 has seen Cowan’s side slide towards the bottom of the third-bottom of the table.

Acknowledging that a section of the Bucks support are demanding that Cowan either leave or be removed from his post, the manager indicated he wasn’t considering his position: “If I didn’t think I was the right man for the job I’d have walked.

“I certainly won’t be quitting anytime soon.