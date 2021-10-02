Daniel Udoh gives support to Telford and Gavin Cowan

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town.

Shrewsbury frontman Udoh, 25, was a revelation in his solitary 2018/19 campaign at the Bucks, where he plundered in 26 goals for Gavin Cowan's side.

And Udoh, who has since gone on to become a fan favourite after joining neighbours Town in 2019, is confident Bucks chief Cowan, whose side have endured a five-game winless run ahead of today's trip to Darlington, to turn round a tough run of form.

"I still speak to Gav quite a bit and check up on how the boys are doing," said Nigeria-born Udoh, whose family relocated to Shropshire from London.

"I know things will turn around for them. They had a period with games were cancelled (due to Covid) and it stopped their flow.

"I know Telford, the players they have, the quality of training they get, the analysis, the work Gav puts in, I know it will come to fruition.

"A lot of the things from my time at Crewe, transitioning into non-league from there, he helped me keep as professional as possible. There are players like Jed Abbey, Zak Lilly, boys who want to do well and push on. They couldn't be at a better place."

Telford chief Cowan, who signed Udoh following his Crewe release and then sold him to Shrewsbury, said in response: "It's brilliant to have the support of people like Dan.