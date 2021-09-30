Duggan’s five-star show fires Bucks to another win

The Bucks Ladies have swept all before them so far this term and, following last weekend’s 7-0 triumph over Coventry City, have thrashed in 17 goals in three outings.

Chris Brown’s side now turn their focus back to the Women’s FA Cup with a trip to league rivals Walsall Wood in the second qualifying round on Sunday.

Their latest success – inspired by top scorer Jaime Duggan who scored five goals in her latest haul – was also a welcome return to their New Bucks Head home in front of supporters after three games on the road this season. Jess Sayers and Jem Smith were also on target for the hosts as the second-bottom Sky Blues were put to the sword.

The Bucks lead the way with their 100 per cent record in the West Midlands League Division One North from county rivals Shrewsbury Town Women and Shifnal Town Ladies.

Shrewsbury also maintained their excellent start to the season with a 100 per cent record of their own from two league outings.

Tom Peevor’s side were too strong for visitors Sandwell Ladies, who they saw off 4-1 at the Montgomery Waters Meadow community pitch.

Hot-shot Maddie Jones led the way with another hat-trick, taking her tally for the season so far to an eye-catching 13 goals.

She was joined on the scoresheet by Zoe Child for Town, who led 2-1 at the break.

Town sit third with six points, just trailing Shifnal Town by a point, after their fine start to the campaign. They too now switch to cup interests and are also on the road, with a trip to Herefordshire side Westfields.

Boss Peevor said: “Confidence is high and we want to keep winning, those players that have started games know they have other good players waiting to take their place so no one can rest for a moment. We have to keep standards high consistently.”

Shifnal Town Ladies make it a trio of Shropshire sides flying high and enjoying an impressive campaign. They were also in seventh heaven after a 7-2 victory on the road at rock-bottom Walsall.

Jenna Boddison and Rebecca Bown were again among the goals. They each fired a brace in the Black Country, alongside efforts from skipper Maria Bell, Nicola Mason and Alex Morris.

Shifnal responded in style to their first dropped points of the campaign after a thrilling 4-4 draw against Darlaston.

Manager Mark Corbett said: “The atmosphere in the team is great, the ladies are working really hard and we just need to keep ticking games off. We’re really looking forward to a tough test in the FA Cup.”

Shifnal go to higher division Worcester Women on Sunday for their qualifying round tie.

Wem Town Ladies secured a debut win for new boss David Healey with a second National League Division One Midlands success in four by beating Bedworth 3-2.

Gemma Baxter-Smith hit a double with Katie Doster also on target. Wem host Doncaster on Sunday.