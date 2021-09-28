Telford rearrange trip to Darlington

Gavin Cowan the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

The Bucks’ trip north was postponed on August 14 because of Covid cases in the home side’s camp, but will now go ahead after the date was made available by both sides exiting the FA Cup at the second qualifying round stage.

Telford would like to run a supporters’ coach to the game, leaving the New Bucks Head at 9.30am, but anyone who would like to travel on it will need to book before Thursday.

If there is not sufficient interest, the coach will be cancelled.

The cost to travel to Darlington will be £26 if paid on the day, £24 in advance with further savings for AFC Telford Travel Members. To book, call or text 07966 935534.