AFC Telford set for a new Darlington date

The National North opening-day fixture was called off last month due to Covid issues in the home camp.

But after both sides have exited the FA Cup at the first stage – following Darlo’s exit to Chester in a replay on Tuesday – the league clash can take place in the free weekend of Cup action next week.

It is thought, however, that the Blackwell Meadows clash could take place on Sunday, rather than Saturday, due to other events at the ground.

Both clubs and the league are keen to get a date locked in for logistical reasons, such as selling tickets.