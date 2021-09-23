AFC Telford set for a new Darlington date

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United are working on rearranging their postponed fixture at Darlington for next weekend now the date is free of FA Cup ties.

The National North opening-day fixture was called off last month due to Covid issues in the home camp.

But after both sides have exited the FA Cup at the first stage – following Darlo’s exit to Chester in a replay on Tuesday – the league clash can take place in the free weekend of Cup action next week.

It is thought, however, that the Blackwell Meadows clash could take place on Sunday, rather than Saturday, due to other events at the ground.

Both clubs and the league are keen to get a date locked in for logistical reasons, such as selling tickets.

The Bucks’ other postponement this season, at Boston, is now Tuesday, October 12.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News