Gavin Cowan on target as Telford Old Boys raise vital funds for charities

Bucks boss Gavin Cowan, pictured right of legendary former goalkeeper Ryan Young, scored a header as a former Telford XI beat sponsors Capgemini for charity. Pic: AFC Telford United.

A Bucks side, featuring legends such as Ryan Young, Phil Trainer and Steve Palmer, saw off opposition from the club’s leading sponsors Capgemini – the global technology services and consulting company – 4-1 at the New Bucks Head.

The club were extremely pleased to welcome a crowd of 350 spectators, many of whom donated extra funds to raise much-needed cash for two Telford charities, Telford Mind and Telford Crisis Support.

Cowan, whose Bucks first-team side suffered a poor home FA Cup exit to Stamford of two divisions below last weekend, headed in at the back post from a set-piece to make it 3-1 to the former Telford players.

The manager’s former No.2 and popular ex-midfielder Trainer had initially struck twice from inside the box to give his side the lead on two occasions, either side of a goal from Capgemini, who have a base in the town’s centre.

Cowan’s current assistant Jamie Haynes scored Telford’s other goal.

AFC Telford United head of football operations Luke Shelley said: “It was a really, really good night. We raised more than £900 between the two charities.

“Crisis Support also collected food donations which will be used towards food banks.

“It was a really good turnout, 350 people is more than we had expected – and people were very generous with what they gave on the gate.

“We wanted to give something back to Capgemini as they have been massive sponsors for us over the years. We asked what they wanted and they said they would love to play a game against some Telford legends.