AFC Telford fan group make fund plea

AFC Telford United Supporters Association are calling on Bucks fans to do their bit to help raise much-needed funds.

The TUSA are keen to remind Telford supporters of the simple method, via the ‘Easy Fundraising’ smartphone app, to raise money put towards children Christmas parties, Christmas presents for youngsters during club hospital visits, new defibrillator parts or funding towards overnight stays for teams.

The funding app previously became dormant. However has already raised more than £250 with 21 active shoppers from 41 registered. The club’s fan group are keen to register 100 users to help boost the coffers.

Funds can be raised while purchasing on most online shopping websites via one extra click. More information can be found www.telfordunited.com/news/supporters-association

