Gavin Cowan takes blame for Telford cup exit

Bucks went down 2-1 to Stamford on Saturday and Cowan said: “The players are extremely disappointed, and it was a disappointing performance. I obviously take full responsibility for that. Credit to Stamford; they’ve been the better team today and they fully deserved the result.”

Asked where he felt the faults lay in the Bucks performance, Cowan added: “It’s the FA Cup. How many times have managers been stood here a little bit baffled as to why their teams haven’t performed better and got results against lower league opposition? We tried to prepare as well as possible, but I also have to look at myself in terms of motivating the team. I always try to look at myself, and I obviously wasn’t good enough in terms of motivating them. We should beat them every day the week, but I have to look at myself and decide how we’re going to move forward.”