AFC Telford old boys back in action for a worthy cause

Gavin Cowan.

The ‘old boys’ will be returning to the New Bucks Head to face club sponsors Capgemini (7pm), raising money for both Telford Mind and Telford Crisis.

Among the Bucks team will be current boss Gavin Cowan, Phil Trainer and Ryan Young – with admission £3 for adults and £1 for concessions while under-16s go free.

Telford chief Cowan said: “I’m getting my boots back on – I’ve just got remember to put them on the right way!

“That’s the big thing. If I can get them on the right way, I’m halfway there.

“Hopefully, we can get through 90 minutes without collapsing.”

Other confirmed players for the Telford United Old Boys include Richard Beale, Liam Blakeman, Dean Craven, Martyn Naylor and Steve Palmer.

Cowan says they are all looking to arrange a reunion in memory of former Bucks man Steve Jagielka following his passing earlier this year, too.

“I’m looking forward to the game and it’ll be great to see some of my ex-team-mates,” added Cowan.

“I met with Jon Adams, actually, this week, which was a pleasure.

“I’m really fortunate. They always say there’s no friends in football, but that doesn’t really apply with us.

“I’ve been in contact with some great guys through social media, and we hope to have all the lads back together for a reunion in Jags’ name, really.

“There’s constant messages on the chat, so I’m sure that’ll come together.

“But yes, it’ll be really good to see people and it’ll be a great event.

“I urge people to come down and have a little laugh at our expense.”

The 90-minute game will take place as three sets of 30 minutes, with entrance via the gate next to the club shop. Win’s Bar will also be open before and after the game.

The Bucks’ managing director Ian Dosser added: “We are pleased to be staging this match in aid of two local charities, Telford Mind and Telford Crisis.