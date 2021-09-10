AFC Telford United positive Covid-19 cases to miss out at Alfreton

Gavin Cowan will be light on numbers as the Bucks return to action in Derbyshire tomorrow. Pic: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress

At least two Bucks players tested positive and elite sport rules state they have a grace period to train and show no ill-effects.

The unnamed players will miss the fixture, Telford’s first in almost a fortnight after the Boston clash was postponed.

Telford’s period of isolation ended at midnight and Cowan and his players will train today before the trip to Derbyshire.

Cowan said: “There were discussions but it was just stipulation on who we have available. We don’t want to go three weeks without playing.

“It’s been deemed OK to play without selected players.

“It’s very challenging, very difficult, it feels like getting dressed in the dark. But it’s something we have to deal with.

“I’m happy the game’s on but not happy with more and more stipulation about who we can select. We’re a couple of players down. It’s difficult, it’s like swimming against the tide.

“Ultimately I think common sense has to prevail, we’re dealing with fit and healthy lads. We’re fortunate lads come down with it have been pretty non-affected. I think that has to be taken into account, it’s very black and white at the moment.

“There are some people really struggling and have to take more care. If that was one of our players we’d certainly do that.”

Meanwhile, star Bucks winger Brendon Daniels is set for a spell on the sidelines after a scan on a muscle injury.