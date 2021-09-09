AFC Telford United star Brendon Daniels sent for muscle scan

Daniels, 27, has been hit by muscle problems for the last year and has managed just 20 minutes from Telford's three games this term.
Manager Gavin Cowan said the problem is the opposite side of his upper leg to the hamstring issues that troubled Daniels last season.
Ex-Port Vale, Alfreton and Harrogate flyer Daniels will miss Saturday's trip to Alfreton in National League North.
Cowan said: "Brendon's been for his scan so we're waiting on the results now.
"It's the different side for his hamstring, we're just waiting on the feedback for what that looks like. Credit to the PFA, they've stepped in as well to help support that."
The Bucks travel to Alfreton on Saturday after being given the green light by National League bosses following a Covid-19 outbreak. The isolation period for those who were in close contact and not vaccinated ends at midnight tonight (Thursday). Telford train tomorrow.