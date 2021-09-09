AFC Telford United star Brendon Daniels sent for muscle scan

TELFORD COPYRIGHT MIKE SHERIDAN Brendon Daniels of Telford battles for the ball with Connor Woods of Southport during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between AFC Telford United and Southport FC at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Saturday, November 7, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS202021-041.

Daniels, 27, has been hit by muscle problems for the last year and has managed just 20 minutes from Telford's three games this term.

Manager Gavin Cowan said the problem is the opposite side of his upper leg to the hamstring issues that troubled Daniels last season.

Ex-Port Vale, Alfreton and Harrogate flyer Daniels will miss Saturday's trip to Alfreton in National League North.

Cowan said: "Brendon's been for his scan so we're waiting on the results now.

"It's the different side for his hamstring, we're just waiting on the feedback for what that looks like. Credit to the PFA, they've stepped in as well to help support that."