AFC Telford United will return to action at Alfreton on Saturday after green light

Gavin Cowan's side will return to league action at Alfreton on Saturday. Pic:Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress

Telford had been lodged in talks with league chiefs following the Covid-19 outbreak in the squad and management staff last week, which forced the contest at Boston United last Saturday to be postponed.

The Bucks had been waiting to discover whether those players affected by the positive cases – including those in close contact who are not vaccinated – would have to complete a 48-hour recovery period post-training following their isolation.

But Gavin Cowan's men have been assured they are free to return to competitive action and head to Derbyshire to take on The Reds on Saturday.

Telford finish their period of 10-day isolation at Thursday midnight, meaning they will have just Friday to train ahead of the trip to Alfreton.

The Bucks have already seen two National North matches postponed due to Covid this term. The opening day clash at Darlington was called off due to cases in the home game, as well as last weekend scheduled trip to Boston.

The club were keen not to amass a number of re-arranged away fixtures, which are likely to be rescheduled on a Tuesday later in the campaign.