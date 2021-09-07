AFC Telford United in talks over possible 24-hour delayed Covid-19 return to face Alfreton Town

Gavin Cowan is yet to discover if or when his side's clash at Alfreton will take place (AMA)

The Bucks’ trip to Boston United last Saturday was cancelled when several members of the squad and staff tested positive.

And it could be the case that Saturday’s scheduled trip to Derbyshire side Alfreton instead takes place 24 hours later, on Sunday, due to isolation recovery regulations.

Gavin Cowan’s side finish their 10-day isolation period at midnight on Thursday, and it is understood Telford have learned they may need to come through a two-day recovery period unscathed before returning to action.

The 48-hour period would require the squad to train on the Friday and show no ill-effects the following day before potentially playing on Sunday.

Talks are continuing between the club and league bosses to explore whether the recovery guidelines are mandatory.

Telford hope to get a green light after two away matches were already postponed this term.

Meanwhile, Telford will begin their FA Cup adventure this season by hosting Stamford at the New Bucks Head.

Known as the Daniels, Stamford currently play in Division One of the Northern Premier League.