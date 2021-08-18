Harry Bower's stunner out at loan away from AFC Telford United

Harry Bower scored a fine individual goal for loan club Barwell

Pacy winger Bower, 20, has moved out to the step three side – who play in the division below Telford – on a 'short-term' loan deal.

He is joined at the Leicestershire by young Bucks colleague Jeremy Abbey, who like Bower impressed in flashes during the Bucks' pre-season campaign.

Speedster Bower, who is from Wem and previously of The New Saints academy, scored a stunning individual goal in Barwell's 3-1 defeat at Peterborough Sports in the Southern League Premier Division on Tuesday night.

It was Bower's second start for The Canaries, while midfielder Abbey – a graduate of the club's academy and younger brother of first-team player Jed – made his first start.