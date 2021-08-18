Harry Bower's stunner out at loan away from AFC Telford United

Pacy winger Bower, 20, has moved out to the step three side – who play in the division below Telford – on a 'short-term' loan deal.
He is joined at the Leicestershire by young Bucks colleague Jeremy Abbey, who like Bower impressed in flashes during the Bucks' pre-season campaign.
Speedster Bower, who is from Wem and previously of The New Saints academy, scored a stunning individual goal in Barwell's 3-1 defeat at Peterborough Sports in the Southern League Premier Division on Tuesday night.
It was Bower's second start for The Canaries, while midfielder Abbey – a graduate of the club's academy and younger brother of first-team player Jed – made his first start.
Both are pushing to be involved in Barwell's trip to Banbury United on Saturday. Gavin Cowan signed signed forward Kai Williams from Barwell earlier in the summer, and the speedy frontman has caught the eye of Bucks fans in pre-season.