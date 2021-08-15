AFC Telford have league opener at Darlington called off

Gavin Cowan.

The Bucks, who had made the long journey on Friday afternoon and stopped overnight, got the news at 10.30am on Saturday morning that Darlington had three positive cases within their squad.

Gavin Cowan's side are now due to start the season against Chorley next weekend at the New Bucks Head.

Cowan said in a video message to fans: "I'm sure you can appreciate how disappointed we all are.

"It's very deflating, but I wanted to touch base with those who had started their journey.

"We're sorry for everyone who is feeling a bit let down and deflated.

"We'll quickly turn our attention now to Chorley and hope you all come out in your droves.