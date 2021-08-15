AFC Telford have league opener at Darlington called off

AFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United endured a frustrating day as their National League North opener at Darlington was called off due to Covid issues.

Gavin Cowan.
Gavin Cowan.

The Bucks, who had made the long journey on Friday afternoon and stopped overnight, got the news at 10.30am on Saturday morning that Darlington had three positive cases within their squad.

Gavin Cowan's side are now due to start the season against Chorley next weekend at the New Bucks Head.

Cowan said in a video message to fans: "I'm sure you can appreciate how disappointed we all are.

"It's very deflating, but I wanted to touch base with those who had started their journey.

"We're sorry for everyone who is feeling a bit let down and deflated.

"We'll quickly turn our attention now to Chorley and hope you all come out in your droves.

"We'll be working all week to bring you a positive result."

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News