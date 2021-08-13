Gavin Cowan backing AFC Telford to get off to a flying start

Gavin Cowan.

The Bucks have been busy this summer with seven new faces through the door and after not playing competitively since January, travel to Blackwell Meadows this weekend looking to get off to the perfect start.

Cowan is going into his fourth season in charge of the club and the former Bucks defender is pleased with how his side conducted themselves in a hectic pre-season schedule.

“Looking at the results, I would probably be concerned if I didn’t know the things we’ve been working on and where we’ve got to. It’s been a real process,” the Bucks manager said.

“We had the Stafford game, that if we had won that 5-0, we wouldn’t have learnt anything, but actually, it was a night that was frustrating, which was credit to Stafford, but we learnt an awful lot that night about the current players.

“I feel like we’ve had a go through a process of playing a lot of games to try and find out quite a lot and understand quite a lot. We feel like we are there now, the timing has been perfect.

“It couldn’t have timed itself any better and we feel like we’re fully ready to go now. There’s been no better time to really fine-tune and enhance our abilities to manage players, deliver sessions and prepare for the coming season. I’d say better than ever really.”

After failing to challenge at the top end of the National League North in previous attempts, the Telford boss has revealed, despite feeling back at square one, that the club’s aim is to be competitive in the top-half come the end of the season.

While only a small number of players have departed the club, the recruitment has been adequate for improvements to be made this time around. “I feel like we’re a little bit at square one after three years,” he said. “When I got the job the club was really struggling on and off the field and not just through my work, through myself, Luke (Shelley), the board, people in and around the club, everyone’s working extremely hard to try and get us to, what I feel now, is a real solid foot-in.”

Cowan continued: “We’ve really now got a strong mentality in place to know our worth and real try and push on.

We have an aim to try and be competitive, force our way into that top half and try and get in and around the mix.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think we could be successful and I’ve spoken previously about budgets and what we’ve done this year, I think we can give ourselves a bit of a pat on the back with regards to recruitment because I think that goes out the window now because it feels like we’ve got the players.