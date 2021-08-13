AFC Telford kids make grade by signing first-team deals

The New Bucks Head.

Jeremey Abbey and Brad Bood have signed for the 2021/22 campaign, with the former having initially joined the Bucks at under-14 level.

Abbey was promoted to the under-18s last season and played an instrumental role within the youth side that won the Shropshire Youth Cup on penalties at the New Bucks Head in May.

Bood was recruited for under-18s last summer after an impressive season at Bilbrook.

Having impressed even further, Bood was given an opportunity to train with the first team this summer by manager Gavin Cowan and the young full-back has taken his chance with both hands.

The left-back has played in several of the pre-season friendlies this summer and recorded his first goal for the club in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Stoke City Under-23s.

Cowan said: “Brad and Jeremey have shown fantastic appetite to learn having come through our youth set-up. We look forward to giving them a platform to push their way into the first team which we believe they are capable of at some point.”