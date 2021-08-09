AFC Telford claim a draw against Potters u-23s

Gavin Cowan the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United. (AMA)

Hamilton got the hosts off to the perfect start when he fired home early on at the New Bucks Head but it was the visitors who led at the break thanks to goals from D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Luke Macari.

Bood ensured Gavin Cowan’s men finished with a share of the spoils with an impressive finish just before the hour mark.

Making a bright start against the Stoke youngsters, Telford’s Jason Oswell had already seen an effort ruled out for offside before Hamilton opened the scoring on 13 minutes.

The 21-year-old showed quick feet to turn David Okagbur on the edge of the area and fire a shot inside Nathan Broome’s near post for his third goal of pre-season.

But the lead lasted only five minutes. Telford failed to clear a corner and Wright-Phillips, the son of Sean and grandson of Arsenal legend Ian Wright, smacked home from the edge of the area.

A player with another famous grandfather then put the visitors ahead. Macari, grandson of former Manchester United midfielder Lou, scoring when his shot took a deflection off Zak Lilly past Russ Griffiths in the Bucks goal. Telford, who will check on Jason Oswell after he was forced off during the first-half, drew level when Bood stayed alert to finish off a sharp move eight yards out.