AFC Telford assessing Arlen Birch nose injury

The right-back had treatment at Chester Hospital after the game and has been given a mask to wear while in action for the time being.

Birch took part in non-contact training at the New Bucks Head on Thursday evening but there is significant bruising around his nose. Boss Gavin Cowan and physio Aaron Lambley will make a late call as whether or not Birch will feature against the young Potters side today. It is hoped the Welshman will be OK for the National League North opener at Darlington in seven days.