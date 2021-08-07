AFC Telford assessing Arlen Birch nose injury

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United are mulling over whether to risk broken-nose victim Arlen Birch in today’s final pre-season friendly against Stoke City’s under-23s.

Arlen Birch.
Whitchurch-based Birch, 24, who this summer returns to the club from Chorley suffered the facial injury during last weekend’s friendly defeat at Welsh outfit Caenarfon Town.

The right-back had treatment at Chester Hospital after the game and has been given a mask to wear while in action for the time being.

Birch took part in non-contact training at the New Bucks Head on Thursday evening but there is significant bruising around his nose. Boss Gavin Cowan and physio Aaron Lambley will make a late call as whether or not Birch will feature against the young Potters side today. It is hoped the Welshman will be OK for the National League North opener at Darlington in seven days.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

