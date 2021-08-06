Tyrell Hamilton hoping to shine at Telford

Tyrell Hamilton Goal Celebration.

Signed from Alvechurch this summer after catching the eye of Gavin Cowan, the 21-year-old has instantly displayed his quality in pre-season, finding the net against Market Drayton and Birmingham City Under-23s.

And with the National League North season getting under way against Darlington next week, the former Blues and AFC Bournemouth youngster can’t wait to get his feet under the table.

“It’s quite tough (pre-season),” he said. “The gaffer has a big demand on his players for the upcoming season so we’re doing a lot of running before and after games.

“He wants us ready for the season. It’s a big season and we have big goals. I can’t wait for it,” he added. “The gaffer’s got us on the straight and narrow. I’ve adapted well to it, obviously it’s a nice bunch of lads as well. I feel confident and enjoying my time.

“I’m just working hard to show the gaffer I’m here, working hard, I want to play week in and week out. The only way to do that is good performances and scoring goals. That’s my job, I’m a striker. I want to do more and I’m not trying to settle for less, I just want to keep pushing and striving for the best.”

Following a cut short season at Southern League Central side Alvechurch last season, netting 12 goals, Hamilton has made the step up the English ladder and believes the Bucks are a perfect fit for him.

“There were a few teams that were interested but I just felt like the conversations I had, the facilities they have and the players they wanted, it suited me,” he added. “I felt like the team fitted around me and it was my next step to push on and keep doing big things. I feel like Telford are the right move for me to step-up. It was a no-brainer.

“No matter where I was, I am just excited to go back. After lockdown, I need to be playing full-on football and hopefully with the restrictions, nothing will interfere.

“I knew it was going to be football, football, football. That’s what I love doing. Every single time I’m at Telford I just try and make the most of it. I just love football and playing it every single minute.”

Hamilton started out at Birmingham City, his local club, at the age of eight before being released at the back end of the 2017/18 campaign. The same summer saw him secure another full-time deal, this time at Bournemouth after a successful trial for the Cherries.

“It was good being at such a big club like Birmingham,” Hamilton said. “I was there from the age of eight and was there for 10 years. I’m 21 now so that’s half of my life. It was sad how things ended there but sometimes good things always come to an end I suppose.

“But another blessing came at Bournemouth and I feel everyone was shocked when I got let go by Blues and made a Premier league move.

“I was there for two seasons and I don’t have a bad word to say about them. It had everything there and I liked it there. It was unlucky due to coronavirus as to why I didn’t stay there longer.

“But good things come to an end and that’s where I made my step into non-league. I built my name from scratch in non-league. I’ve always played under-23s and under-18s football and it was only last year where I made my first step into non-league.

“I’m making a positive journey and on the come-up.”

He now finds himself looking to help return National League football at the New Bucks Head for the first time since 2015.

“It’s a good squad,” said Hamilton. “I feel like there’s a mix of youth and older, experienced heads.

“There’s a real balance in the squad and there’s a lot of different characters in the group that brings us together, that’s what will make us a strong team because there’s a mix of everything. That’s from the starting 11 to the bench.

“The gaffer has more variety of players to pick from and that’s always good because every game requires different requirements.

“I feel having a bigger squad gives the gaffer a harder decision to pick a team.

“I fancy myself against anyone that I come up against. I strongly believe in my ability. I’ve been playing at good teams for years with Blues and Bournemouth.

“I know what I can do so I back myself against anyone and it’s shown in the confidence I’m playing with. There’s no fears in my eyes and I feel like I’m ready for the challenge.