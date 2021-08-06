AFC Telford's Tyrell Hamilton has got international aim

Tyrell Hamilton of AFC Telford United and Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The 21-year-old joined the Bucks in June from Alvechurch after making a name for himself with 12 goals in 15 outings in the 2020/21 campaign.

A former Birmingham City and AFC Bournemouth youngster, Hamilton’s chance of representing the Reggae Boyz come from his parents.

“I was born and raised in north-west Birmingham,” he said. “My parents are originally from Jamaica so I can qualify for them, which I’m trying to push for.

“I’ve been trying to speak to a few people. One of my aims, whenever it is, is to try and get a national call-up. As well as being a footballer, I want to be an international footballer.

“I’m very ambitious and I feel that dream is achievable. I want to say I played for my country. I want to play internationally and that’s one of my goals.”

Hamilton has already impressed for Gavin Cowan’s side in pre-season, netting the winner in the 1-0 victory at Market Drayton before notching in another goal against his former side in Birmingham’s under-23s.

Speaking about netting against his former colleagues, the forward said: “It was a good feeling. The next time I want to score against them is the first team, that’s the next step.

“It was good to see some familiar faces, old coaches who still spoke to me. They can see how well I’m doing and it’s just a matter of time for me.”

After being let go by Bournemouth amid the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hamilton’s confidence is flowing ahead of the start of the National League North campaign and he is desperate to impress at the New Buck’s Head.

“My aim is to show the team and manager what I’m capable of doing.

“All the trust and hype that’s been put on my name so far, hopefully, I can fulfil it. I’m a striker so I want to score goals, be effective and change games.

“I want to be known as one of the best players to come out of non-league,” he continued.