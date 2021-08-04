Henry Cowans exits AFC Telford after an injury-hit spell

Henry Cowans of Telford

The former Aston Villa youth product – son of claret and blue legend Gordon Cowans – has suffered a succession of injury problems over the past year-and-a-half.

The 24-year-old has now reached an agreement with the club to terminate his stay at the New Bucks Head.

Bucks boss Gavin Cowan said: “Henry has been an absolute pleasure to work with and it’s with a heavy heart that we have decided its in Henry’s best interests to get game time and build his body back to full strength.

“I’d like to thank Henry for being such a class act as he leaves with our gratitude and best wishes”

Meanwhile, a late penalty from Elliot Durrell saw Bucks salvage a draw in their friendly with Stafford Rangers last night.