Kai Williams ready to tear up the league with AFC Telford

Kai WIlliams.

The 24-year-old was AFC Telford’s first signing of the summer, arriving with 11 goals in 39 outings for his former side in two short-lived seasons.

Williams, who is comfortable on either the wing or up front, faces competition with fellow signing Tyrell Hamilton, Jason Oswell and Matthew Barnes-Homer as Gavin Cohan’s leading man this season.

“I believe I have what it takes because I’m a completely different player to the other strikers,” he said. “I offer instance speed immediately, and I can score goals.

“I am very direct and can be more than a handful in the opposition danger area, creating chances to win games.

“We’re all different strikers and I believe the team will benefit from these winning combinations.”

In one of his first appearances for his new side, Williams has already demonstrated his quality with a calm finish in the 2-2 draw with Birmingham City Under-23s.

After gradually making his way through the leagues with Bedworth, Tamworth and most recently Barwell, the rapid forward is growing in confidence ahead of the season opener against Darlington on August 14.

“That’s gave me more confidence of scoring goals,” said Williams.

“It’s made me more determined and motivated to get the season up and going.

“I want to start scoring immediately to help the team get further up in the league and leading to Telford being promoted.”

He added: “I’m going into Telford with more confidence because I understand the pressure about going up the leagues.

“I’ve been playing in these difficult leagues all my life so I feel more prepared and ready for the new season to kick on.”

Fitting in at the New Bucks Head is what the left-footed forward needs after 18 months of his footballing career stopping and starting due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was difficult at the time because there was no football,” said Williams.

“I just kept myself focused through it by doing home workouts and runs outside to keep me mentally focused and prepared for anything that could happen.

“It has been stopping and starting so I’ve kept myself working and getting through it.”