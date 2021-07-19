AFC Telford battle back to earn a friendly draw against Blues’ under-23 side

Tyrell Hamilton goal. Russ Griffiths saving a Birmingham City Penatly shot. Dom McHale clearing the ball from just outside Telford Box. (Photos: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Gavin Cowan’s side hosted the young Blues side on Saturday as they continue their preparations for the new National League North campaign.

After a quiet opening 25 minutes, the visitors scored quick-fire goals to ensure they reached the half-hour mark with a two goal lead.

But the Bucks managed to pull a goal back before the break when the impressive Harry Bower tricked his way past his marker on the right before sending in a low cross. That was parried by goalkeeper Archie Matthews. But Tyrell Hamilton pounced to fire the ball in from six yards.

In front of 278 fans, Telford then pulled level in the 76th minute with substitute Kai Williams making an immediate impact.

This time Jason Oswell sent in a dangerous low cross and that was met by Williams, who calmly side-footed the ball home from close range.

Elsewhere, Callum Graybrook was on target as Market Drayton Town came from behind to beat Sandbach United in a friendly.

The Cheshire side opened the scoring early on and remained ahead at the break.

But Drayton pulled level from the penalty spot before Graybrook won it with a stunner from distance.

Shifnal Town continued their preparations for the new Midland League season. But the Shropshire fell to a narrow 1-0 loss in their pre-season friendly at Bedworth United.

Elsewhere, Scott Ryan scored twice as Haughmond beat St Martins 4-2 in the Derek Stokes Trophy.

The trophy is in memory of Stokes, who served the villagers for 65 years in various roles before passing away in 2017.

St Martins welcomed the Shrewsbury-based side to Park Hall for the clash, and it was the Midlands Premier Division men who came out on top.

Jack Briscoe, a summer signing from Ellesmere Rangers, opening the scoring for Haughmond with a smart header.

Ex-Shrewsbury forward Ryan then grabbed his brace – with his first strike a fantastic volley and his second a clever finish. Winger Louis Irvine got Haughmond’s fourth when he finished off an excellent move from a tight angle.

The trophy clash also saw youngsters Jacob Welch and Cameron Murdoch make their debuts for Haughmond.

Meanwhile, Whitchurch Alport were given a tough test as Neil Gibson took his Flint Town United side to Yockings Park.

Alex Hughes opened the scoring only for the visitors to score two quick fire goals to take the spoils.

In transfer news, Shawbury United have confirmed Elliott Lee has joined the club from AFC Bridgnorth.

The 22-year-old forward is the club’s first signing of the summer.