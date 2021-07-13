AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan dedicates clash in memory of Steve Jagielka

Gavin Cowan

Telford host Town at New Bucks Head tonight in a high-profile friendly with more than 1,000 fans expected, including the full cohort of 600 away supporters.

Cowan said the occasion will be fitting to remember popular ex-player Jagielka, who died in Rodington in March aged 43.

For Shrewsbury, a first summer friendly will also be the first overseen by returning boss Steve Cotterill as he continues to recover from ill health. Town fans have spoken of their excitement to welcome the manager back to action.

Cowan, a former Town defender, said: “The reason I’m in this county is because of Shrewsbury Town Football Club and the good people there.

“I have a good relationship with Roland Wycherley there, I think he is a great human being, and from my perspective it’s great to see the two biggest clubs in the county being able to have an occasion as well.

“With the loss of Steve Jagielka too, it will be an extra special on top of everything else too.

“From our perspective it’s a great opportunity to put our wits against a brilliant team and club. I’ve always had a good affiliation with the Shrewsbury supporters and we’re looking forward to hosting them and hopefully putting on a competitive game for them.”