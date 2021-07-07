AFC Telford 2021/2 fixtures: Bucks to start at Darlington

AFC Telford

Trips to Darlington, on the August 14 curtain-raiser and then the long haul to Blyth Spartans, a fortnight later, sandwich the Bucks' first home league fixture against last-season's FA Cup giant-killers Chorley.

The 2021/22 kick-off will see the return of supporters to Bucks games. Fans could attend just two games, the festive double against Chester, last season before the campaign was curtailed.

Gavin Cowan's side see out the first month of the season with a home Bank Holiday Monday contest against Hereford on August 30.

Other eye-catching dates for Telford fans is another Christmas and New Year double-header against Chester.

The Bucks' National North end of season run-in takes them to Southport on May 2 before finishing at home against York City on May 7.

AFC Telford's FA Cup journey begins in the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 18.

They will enter the FA Trophy at the second round stage on Saturday, November 27.

AFC Telford 2021/22 fixtures:

Sat Aug 14 Darlington A

Sat Aug 21 Chorley H

Sat Aug 28 Blyth Spartans A

Mon Aug 30 Hereford H

Sat Sep 4 Boston United A

Sat Sep 11 Alfreton Town A

Sat Sep 18 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 25 Brackley Town H

Sat Oct 2 Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 9 Spennymoor Town A

Sat Oct 16 Farsley Celtic H Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 23 Gloucester City A

Tue Oct 26 Guiseley H

Sat Oct 30 Curzon Ashton H

Sat Nov 6 Bradford (Park Avenue) A Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 13 Kidderminster Harriers A

Sat Nov 20 AFC Fylde H

Sat Nov 27 Buildbase FA Trophy 2

Sat Dec 4 Gateshead A Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 11 Kettering Town H

Sat Dec 18 Buildbase FA Trophy 3

Sun Dec 26 Chester H

Tue Dec 28 Leamington A

Sun Jan 2 Chester A

Sat Jan 8 Southport H Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 15 York City A Buildbase FA Trophy 4

Sat Jan 22 Darlington H

Sat Jan 29 Bradford (Park Avenue) H

Sat Feb 5 Curzon Ashton A Emirates FA Cup 4

Sat Feb 12 Kidderminster Harriers H Buildbase FA Trophy 5

Sat Feb 19 AFC Fylde A

Tue Feb 22 Kettering Town A

Sat Feb 26 Gateshead H

Wed Mar 2 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 5 Alfreton Town H

Sat Mar 12 Brackley Town A Buildbase FA Trophy 6

Sat Mar 19 Spennymoor Town H Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Tue Mar 22 Guiseley A

Sat Mar 26 Farsley Celtic A

Sat Apr 2 Gloucester City H Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final

Sat Apr 9 Blyth Spartans H

Fri Apr 15 Hereford A

Sat Apr 16 Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Mon Apr 18 Leamington H

Sat Apr 23 Chorley A

Sat Apr 30 Boston United H

Mon May 2 Southport A

Sat May 7 York City H

Sat May 14 Emirates FA Cup Final