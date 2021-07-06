Telford kick off a busy pre-season

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United fans can catch a first glimpse at their class of 2021/22 tonight as the Bucks kick off their pre-season friendly campaign.

Gavin Cowan and new signing Arlen Birch
Gavin Cowan is taking his side to Cheshire for a clash at 1874 Northwich, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

Northwich won promotion from the step five North West Counties Football League last season. They are the first opponents of Telford’s busy pre-season schedule, with a trip to another step four outfit coming on Saturday, in the shape of neighbours Market Drayton Town.

Fans can attend both fixtures, which are pay on the gate. The 7.45pm kick-off is £6 for adults and £4 for concessions.

The Bucks are due to play in 10 pre-season friendlies in total, with Shrewsbury Town set to visit the New Bucks Head in a week’s time.

Meanwhile, there are still tickets left to watch England’s semi-final against Denmark tomorrow at the club’s new Win’s Sports Bar. Contact Jayne Steventon at theweststand@afctu.co.uk or call 07951 412 034.

