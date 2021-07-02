Jed Abbey determined to get back on track at Telford

AFC Telford United new signing Jed Abbey with Gavin Cowan.

The 19-year-old signed for Telford on a one-year deal after impressing in two behind-closed-doors trial matches, becoming the third new arrival at the New Bucks Head alongside Tyrell Hamilton and Kai Williams.

Abbey joins the National League North side after being released by Wolves in 2020- where he spent 10 years.

But how did the Dutch-born midfielder end up signing for Telford?

Abbey explains: “I was born in the Netherlands, in den Haag, to two Ghanian parents,” he said. “Because of the opportunity in education, they decided to move to England for a better life. We moved to England when I was four, around 2006.

“Then I’ve lived in Telford since then. I was playing for a local team named Randlay Colts, which is in the Stirchley area. Then I got scouted by Wolves, West Brom and Aston Villa- the three local West Midlands clubs.

“It came to a decision when I was eight when you can sign proper forms, which club to go to. Me, my Dad and my Mum decided to join Wolves.

“They were closer to Telford than West Brom and Aston Villa. Also, Wolves weren’t as big as Villa and West Brom. Villa were a Europa League side so it was a smaller club.”

His football idol has always been Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese's “work ethic, mentality, ability to score goals and confidence to show everyone that he is the best” steering Abbey to the player he is today.

At Wolves, the teenager progressed up the youth levels and impressed, scoring four goals and providing five assists in the U18 Premier League.

“It was a good experience. A very good learning curve,” Abbey said about his time with the Wanderers. “I actually started playing for Wolves when I was seven, but officially when I was nine until I was 18 so it was good.

“Going up through the ranks from seven up to 18 and signing my scholarship as well. Going to various tournaments: Holland, Germany France, Italy and China three times. The China ones started when Wolves got taken over by Chinese owners.

“I played a variety of positions at Wolves as well, which was good. I’d say my football knowledge is pretty good.

“I was in the same team as Theo Corbeanu, Luke Cundle and Lewis Richards.”

Despite dazzling at U18 level, Abbey was released by Wolves during the Covid-19 pandemic last August, leaving the midfielder searching for his next challenge. It was only for a surprise medical issue that stopped him from joining a League One side.

“I was going to sign for Sunderland, everything was agreed, but there was an issue at the end- a medical failure.

“That made that contract get cancelled and I had to rehab because I had an injury which required surgery, which was supposed to take three/four months, but it took five/six. That took me to February and I basically missed the whole of the 2020/21 season.

“It was a knee problem,” explained Abbey. “I wasn’t aware of the injury so it was a bit confusing. I’d never been injured at Wolves before. It was a problem that they found in the scan, but I didn’t know I had the problem which was confusing.

“At the start, when I found out I was going to be out, it was frustrating. But then it was just thinking about getting ready, stronger, fitter and quicker for next season because I knew it was to be a big season for me.

“It was difficult, but with my family and god with me, it helped me through the process. Like praying and speaking to people around me.”

Abbey’s chance to prove himself at first team level now comes with Gavin Cowan’s side and he believes the experience of training with the Wolves first team will help him.

“I trained with the first team around four or five times,” he said. “That was a good experience.

“A lot of Portuguese lads. The intensity was very high, just get it and move it. Defensively solid as well, they sit and wait then pounce when they press.

“The way Wolves play, every position have set traits. So going into the first team, it’s the same in the under-23s and under-18s for each position- they do the same thing.

“Training with Wolves’ first team did help as I’ve trained with some of the best players in the Premier League and internationals for Portugal. It gave me confidence that going to Telford. I should be able to prove and show everyone the quality I have.