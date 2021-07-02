Jed Abbey chose Telford ahead of EFL

AFC Telford United new signing Jed Abbey with Gavin Cowan. AFC Telford United new signing Jed Abbey with Gavin Cowan.

Abbey became the third signing of the summer, joining Tyrell Hamilton and Kai Williams to join the club, ahead of the clubs seventh season in the National League North.

The Netherlands-born midfielder moved to Telford at the age of four and after spending 10 years at Wolves will now ply his trade for his local team.

“Very proud. Telford football club is like a community club. When I was playing for Wolves, I used to go to the stadium to watch primary school games, secondary school games and when Wolves U23s used to play there.”

He added: “I was delighted to get the deal done. My agent called me and told they had a few trial games and wanted me to play the first game.

“I went on Football Manager and Transfermarkt and searched all the players names so I knew a little bit about them, what position and what foot they are, so I had more info as usual because I did my research before I went into the game.”

Despite having the opportunity to go on trial at Football League level, Abbey chose Telford and the 19-year-old believes his decision is a testament to the club.

“The most impressive thing about the gaffer was he spoke to other people around Wolves and other people about me which showed to me that he wasn’t just focusing on me, he had interest in bigger plans for me.