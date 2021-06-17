Dom McHale only has eyes for AFC Telford success

Dom McHale

The Manchester-born midfielder has joined a host of names to be part of Gavin Cowan’s squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

McHale impressed last season, scoring seven goals before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the National League North to come to a premature finish.

And the 25-year-old has finally found a home at the Bucks.

“I’m buzzing,” he said. “It was a no-brainer really. It’s a top club, top gaffer and top team.

“I spoke to the gaffer early doors and I spoke to my agent and told him I’m not interested in going anywhere else right now.

“It’ll be nice to be here, stay at a stable club and progress really. Finishing off what we tried to start last year.”

He added: “I’ve not really met any of the fans which I’ve heard great things about. It does feel like home being here now. I’m really excited for the upcoming season and I hope we’re all at it and we get promoted this year.”

Cowan has added three fresh faces to the New Bucks Head so far this summer, with Jed Abbey, Kai Williams and Tyrell Hamilton all arriving following successful trials.

“It’s excellent. It’s a big statement really, keeping the likes of Russ (Griffiths) and Walks (Adam Walker), the skipper,” the former Salford City man said. “It’ll be a very strong team moving forward. The three new lads are outstanding.

“We’ve already played three games or something, in them games, they were top players. Out of the trialists that came in, they were miles ahead of everybody else.”

Telford finished last season 14th and McHale is confident the club have the capability of challenging for the play-offs this time around.

“We definitely want to be pushing for the play-offs,” he said. “With the team that we’ve got and a few more additions coming in the next few weeks, we should be up there.

“For me, that’s all I want. I’d like to contribute to that by scoring goals and assisting and consistently playing well in every game that I’m selected for.