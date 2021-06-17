AFC Telford fans to return for first time in 2021 with pre-season friendlies

By Liam Keen

AFC Telford United supporters will return to watch their side for the first time this year after the club announced it's first home pre-season fixture.

New Bucks Head
New Bucks Head

Fans last watched their team at the New Bucks Head in December when they were allowed in for the National League North fixture against Chester.

Since then coronavirus restrictions have prevented supporters from cheering on their side in person.

Although the government pushed back the lifting of final restrictions to July 19, Telford are hoping to see a full house on July 24 when they host Notts County in a pre-season friendly – the first time fans will return this year.

In the two weeks before that game Gavin Cowan's side are also travelling to face Northwich 1874, Market Drayton and Nuneaton.

After the Notts County clash the Bucks then travel to Rushall Olympic on July 27 before two more home friendlies on August 3 and 7 against Stafford Rangers and Stoke City respectively.

Providing there is no stumbling block in coronavirus restrictions being eased, supporters will also be allowed to attend those two home games before the 2021/22 National League North season gets underway.

Tickets are now on sale for the Notts County game and are priced at £10 for adults, £8 for concessions, £5 for those aged 16-19 and £1 for under-16s.

Supporters can purchase tickets here.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Sports journalist at the Express & Star, primarily covering Walsall FC and grassroots sport across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Got a story? Get in touch on 01902 319456.

