Chris Brown takes job at AFC Telford Women

Uefa B-qualified Brown has been involved in the women’s game for seven years – starting out at Crawley Wasps before spells as reserve team boss at Cambridge United and Stevenage Ladies respectively.

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, he was head coach at Sporting Khalsa Ladies in the Women’s National Division One Midlands League.

He has continued coaching while out of the women’s game though as head coach at Aston University for the men’s and women’s teams.

Brown takes the reins from former coach Darel Tidman-Poole, who had been at the club for four years, and will retain Tidman-Poole’s assistant Alex Owens on his coaching staff.

Brown has got straight to work, meeting with the current squad and staff this week and preparing for open training sessions towards the end of the month.