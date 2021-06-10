Russ Griffiths targets play-off push at AFC Telford

Russ Griffiths

The 25-year-old extended his stay at the New Bucks Head after his debut campaign was curtailed due to Covid-19.

Griffiths appeared in all of Telford’s National League North games following his permanent move from league rivals Chester. And the former AFC Fylde and Cheltenham man insists he is delighted to be returning to the club and believes the Bucks are a ‘privilege to play for’.

“I’m delighted (to sign on),” he said. “I spoke to the gaffer quite early on when the season got null and voided and his words to me were that there was unfinished business. It got me excited to get the deal signed and be ready to go for another season.

“It’s a great club to work at and it’s a privilege to play for a club like Telford, so I enjoy working with the gaffer and his backroom staff. I think the team’s going in the right direction so hopefully next season will be a good year for us.”

Griffiths, who kept four clean sheets in 17 league games, has high hopes for the upcoming season. He added: “We’ve got the capability of pushing for play-offs. If we’re not looking to win the league then we’re looking to be in the play-offs.

“Every season you go into a league you want to be doing as good as you can and I think we’ve got a squad big enough and good enough to do that.

“For me, I want to keep improving individually. I’m still a young goalkeeper trying to make my way and hopefully I keep getting clean sheets and help towards the team as much as I can.”

The goalkeeper joins Adam Walker, Zak Lilly, Harry Bower, Ross White and Dominic McHale in extending their stays at the club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and is impressed by the business done so far by the Telford boss. He added: “It’s good business. We know what we want position-wise, we’re bringing in some good names so hopefully the players we’ve brought in already will be good for us.