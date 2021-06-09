AFC Telford lining up a busy pre-season

Telford boss Gavin Cowan.

The Bucks have had their last two campaigns curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But with restrictions having been lifted, there is both a hope and expectation the 2021/22 campaign will see things get to back to normal.

To build up to their National League North season, Telford have announced they will play 10 friendlies.

They will take on Northwich on July 6, Market Drayton on July 10, Nuneaton on Borough on July 20 and Rushall Olympic on July 27.

All of those matches will be played away from home.

Gavin Cowan’s side will then host Stafford Rangers and a Stoke City under-23s side at the New Bucks Head on August 3 and August 7 respectively.

The Bucks will also play friendlies on July 13, 17, 24 and 31.

But opponents for those games have yet to be finalised.