AFC Telford youngsters hold their nerve

AFC Telford's youngsters celebrate. Photo: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks youngsters and Haughmond under-18s saw out a 0-0 draw before a penalty shoot-out marathon that drew similarities to that of Manchester United’s Europa League final against Villarreal.

But Paul Jones’ side held their nerve in agonizing circumstances to prevail 12-11 on spot-kicks, with 13 taken each.

Jones felt his side should have secured the silverware in normal time but squandered chances to down Shrewsbury foe Haughmond.

But the Midland Junior Premier League table-toppers, who were unbeaten in two years under Jones prior to the pandemic, held their nerve at the death in front of a crowd of 500-plus.