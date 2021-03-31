Telford chairman Andy Pryce: Fines are not right

Andy Pryce

National North and South clubs who elected not to fulfil fixtures were hit by fines of up to £8,000 by the governing body last week. The Bucks were not included, as travelling opposition elected not to play.

“When we had the paperwork to vote at the end of January it was a 28-day period,” said Pryce at this week’s fans’ forum. “I don’t feel that in those 28 days we should have played football, that’s my personal opinion.

“We were in a position where we had two home games against Spennymoor and Blyth and before we rang them they’d already been in touch to say no, they couldn’t afford to travel down and stop overnight, which we agreed with.

“To then fine those for not playing games because they can’t afford to – I just think is not the right thing to do in my opinion.

“I know Dover have taken a points deduction, I’ve heard it banded out from chairman that they’d rather take a points deduction next year than a financial fine.

“I don’t think it was the right thing to do with clubs in financial difficulty.”