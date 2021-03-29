Gavin Cowan confirmed to remain AFC Telford United boss

Gavin Cowan will enter a fourth season in charge of AFC Telford United.Credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress.

Cowan’s contract at the New Bucks Head expires this summer but chairman Andy Pryce revealed to fans at a virtual fans’ forum that Cowan will be staying on as first-team boss.

The manager has overseen three seasons in charge of Telford, albeit seasons two and three were curtailed early due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pryce said: “Gav will be our manager next season. I’m not oblivious, some people have given me criticism, I’m sure some have given Gav criticism.

“But from a club point of view, when I look three years ago when Gav was appointed, our expectation then was ‘are we going to be in a relegation battle?’ That’s where we were at.

“We’d had two seasons fighting relegation with two or three games to go.

“What I can say is our expectation now is not a relegation fight, it’s where we’re pushing to. Can we be consistent enough to push on? I think we’ve improved on and off the pitch.”

The boss has led Telford to 8th and two 14th-placed National League North finishes.

Cowan also confirmed at the forum that assistant manager Phil Trainer will not be returning for the foreseeable future, due to personal reasons. The management staff will contain Jamie Haynes and former Telford man Kevin Sandwith.