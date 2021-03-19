Jamaica call up ex-AFC Telford stars

Curtis Tilt

Curtis Tilt and Andre Gray have both been selected for the Reggae Boyz’ friendly against the USA in Austria on Thursday, March 25.

Tilt is currently on loan at League One Wigan Athletic from Championship club Rotherham United, having previously turned out for several West Midlands clubs – including Gornal Athletic, Tipton Town, Halesowen Town and Hednesford Town.

He also played for Telford and Wrexham before getting his big break in the Football League with Blackpool.

He will be joined in the squad by Wolverhampton-born striker Andre Gray.

The Watford front man – who was with Wolves and Shrewsbury as a youngster, and had a loan spell with Bucks in the 2009/10 season – has also been called up for the first time.

Meanwhile, Telford striker Jordan Davies has been allowed to leave the club to sign elsewhere and play competitive football between now and the end of the season.

Davies, from Wrexham, signed for the Bucks from Welsh second tier Prestatyn last summer following a successful trial.