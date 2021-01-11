AFC Telford 0 Fylde 2 - Player ratings

Kole Hall of Telford sprints clear of Alex Whitmore of Fylde

Russ Griffiths

Made one outstanding reaction save to deny Jordan Hulme with the score level at 0-0 but could do little about either Fylde goal.

Reaction 6

Ross White

In for a first start since mid-November due to availability issues and he made no glaring errors but did not stand out.

Quiet 5

Theo Streete

Cowan admitted the experienced stopper was at fault for Hulme’s opener. The marking on the visiting marksman was far too loose. Streete was a little sloppy with distribution.

Slack 5

Courtney Meppen-Walters

Did not fare much better than his centre-half partner. Meppen-Walters has been guilty of a few below-par displays and this was another. Half-a-yard off it and beaten too easily.

Sluggish 5

Eddy Jones

Never a lack of enthusiasm from the youthful Stoke loanee, who is keen to attack as well as defend. He was booked when left isolated and the late second goal came from his side.

Willing 6

Jack Byrne

Deepest of the three midfielders to protect the Telford backline but Byrne did little of the sort, struggling to get to grips with any of his opposite numbers in the middle.

Passive 5

Adam Walker

The skipper also struggled. Never a lack of effort or willingness but Walker was bypassed and chasing shadows as Fylde cut through at will.

No grip 5

Andy Bond

Started the game with a couple of bright moments as the player tasked with breaking forward from the midfield three but the 34-year-old looked off the pace at times.

Slow 5

Dom McHale

Quiet and below-par first half but he really livened up and was Telford’s best player after the break. Won the penalty well but will be remembered for hitting the post.

Woodwork 6

James Hardy

Recalled to the starting line-up but was anonymous throughout barring a few nice touches. Silky but can flatter to deceive.

Bypassed 5

Kole Hall

An immediate debut from the off for the rangy forward signed on loan from the division below and he can be pleased. Showed a willingness to chase down lost causes and battled well in the air. No chances on goal, however.

Lively 6

Substitutes

Jordan Davies (for byrne, 69)

Bucks needed his fresh legs but were unable to use them.

Impetus 5

Aaron Williams (for Hall, 75)

Nothing came his way.

Ineffective 5