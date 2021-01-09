AFC Telford United seal double Radcliffe swoop ahead of AFC Fylde clash

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United have made a double swoop from step three Radcliffe FC to boost their ranks ahead of today's league clash against AFC Fylde.

Simon Lenighan in action previously against AFC Telford for Alfreton
Telford's Kole Hall battles for the ball with Alex Whitmore of Fylde during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between AFC Telford United and AFC Fylde at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Saturday, January 9, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress.
New AFC Telford signing Kole Hall during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between AFC Telford United and AFC Fylde at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Saturday, January 9, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress
Gavin Cowan has brought in combative Bermudian striker Kole Hall on a month's loan from the Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit – who this week discovered their season was postponed until March 6 due to the pandemic.

The 22-year-old arrives with a reputation of being a powerful front-runner, who has impressed since joining former Buck Lee Fowler's Radcliffe in the summer. He has scored four goals in seven outings this season.

Hall is joined at the New Bucks Head by Radcliffe team-mate Simon Lenighan.

Former Leeds United trainee Lenighan, from Harrogate, is a rangy 26-year-old midfielder who has played National League football for Alfreton, Guiseley and Halifax. He has National North experience with Harrogate Town among others.

Lenighan joined Radcliffe in the summer after leaving Buxton. He arrives at Telford on non-contract dual registration terms.

Cowan is without suspended defender Lee Vaughan today, with Zak Lilly also missing after testing positive for Covid-19. Henry Cowans and Brendon Daniels remain sidelined through injury.

