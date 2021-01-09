AFC Telford United seal double Radcliffe swoop ahead of AFC Fylde clash

Simon Lenighan in action previously against AFC Telford for Alfreton Telford's Kole Hall battles for the ball with Alex Whitmore of Fylde during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between AFC Telford United and AFC Fylde at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Saturday, January 9, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress. New AFC Telford signing Kole Hall during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between AFC Telford United and AFC Fylde at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Saturday, January 9, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress

Gavin Cowan has brought in combative Bermudian striker Kole Hall on a month's loan from the Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit – who this week discovered their season was postponed until March 6 due to the pandemic.

The 22-year-old arrives with a reputation of being a powerful front-runner, who has impressed since joining former Buck Lee Fowler's Radcliffe in the summer. He has scored four goals in seven outings this season.

Hall is joined at the New Bucks Head by Radcliffe team-mate Simon Lenighan.

Former Leeds United trainee Lenighan, from Harrogate, is a rangy 26-year-old midfielder who has played National League football for Alfreton, Guiseley and Halifax. He has National North experience with Harrogate Town among others.

Lenighan joined Radcliffe in the summer after leaving Buxton. He arrives at Telford on non-contract dual registration terms.