AFC Telford 1 Chester 2 - Player ratings

Courtney Meppen Walters of Telford battles for a header with Anthony Dudley

Russ Griffiths

Largely coped with what Chester threw at him, although on a couple of occasions his handling was poor. Left exposed by his defence on both goals.

Exposed 6

Lee Vaughan

Chester’s winner came down his side of the field, and Vaughan didn’t have many opportunities to try and redress the balance going forwards either. A muted performance.

Very quiet 6

Eddy Jones

Had his hands full with winger Jackson. His least convincing performance to date, but that says much about how well the 19-year-old has performed in previous games.

Not his best 6

Theo Streete

Rescued himself on a couple of occasions when recovering his own errors. The Bucks remain vulnerable in defence – Streete is always whole-hearted but can lapse too readily.

Error-prone 6

Courtney Meppen-Walters

The steadiest of the back four – cut out a number of dangerous crosses when the Bucks were breached in wide positions. Reads the game well, but vulnerable to pace.

Steady 7

Jack Byrne

Probably the Bucks’ best performer on the day. Doesn’t panic when things get frenetic and looked one of few Bucks who sought possession and tried to drive him team forwards.

Tried hard 7

Adam Walker

A rare off day for the captain. Can usually be relied upon for his consistency, but rarely at the races as Glendon and Weeks’ craft and guile proved too much for the Bucks.

Swamped 6

Jordan Davies

Started brightly but faded, finding it hard to get any joy out of two experienced campaigners in Livesey and Grand. Substituted for Oswell – one to chalk up as a learning experience.

Well marshalled 6

James Hardy

Appeared one of the Bucks more likely to find space or break through Chester’s defensive ranks. Almost levelled the scores with a terrific effort, denied by Gray’s equally fine save.

Creative 7

Dom McHale

Less influential than of late – went close with a free-kick and was wasteful with a good second-half opportunity, but too often ran into blind alleys, or Livesey and Grand.

Wasteful 6

Aaron Williams

Took his goal well. Evidently thrives on confidence, as shown by his recent hot streak, and worked hard, but the supply lines to the striker were well marshalled, limiting his opportunities.

Isolated 6

Substitutes

Jason Oswell 6 (for Davies 83) Introduced too late to have any real impact, but given his recent hamstring injury Cowan was likely keen to not risk him unless he really needed to.