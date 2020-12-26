AFC Telford United 'reluctantly' allow former skipper Shane Sutton rejoin Newtown

Ex-captain Shane Sutton has called time on three-and-a-half years and more than 100 appearances at AFC Telford United and rejoined Newtown Pic: Mike Sheridan

The Welshman spent three-and-a-half years at the New Bucks Head, having joined AFC Telford from Newtown upon recommendation from Gavin Cowan to then boss Rob Smith in the summer of 2017.

But the 31-year-old, who last month was relieved of captaincy duties in favour of Adam Walker, has opted to return to the Cymru Premier Robins. Cowan said that removing the captaincy was no punishment to Sutton and would allow him 'a little more freedom to concentrate on what he's doing.'

Sutton made 109 appearances in the National League North for the Bucks and was part of the side that thrilled on the way to the FA Trophy semi-final in Cowan's first season in charge. He began this campaign as part of a back three but has been missing with a broken toe since the league victory at Darlington on November 14.

Cowan admitting losing the popular stopper is damaging to his thin squad and that Sutton was 'hurt' by the parting of ways, but it was a decision the club respected.

The boss said after his side lost 2-1 at home to Chester in front of more than 1,600 as fans returned to the New Bucks Head: “It’s obviously a blow for us to lose a player like Shane at any time but especially at a time when we have a small squad.

"That being said, we have to respect Shane’s decision especially when it revolves around work and family in this current climate, I know it has hurt him also but it’s something he has to do and there’s no other club he would’ve left for.

"I’m proud to have been the go between in originally getting Shane to the club and I’ve been proud to have him as my captain over two-and-a-half years. Shane won’t be a stranger to the New Bucks Head and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Former Shrewsbury Town youngster Sutton was a hugely popular figure at Newtown, where he was a mainstay in the side across seven seasons at Latham Park and also played in European competition for the Robins.

Telford club director Luke Fearnall posted on social media: "Shane wanted to go back to Newtown – we did all we could but ultimately his reasons for wanting to go back were more than footballing reasons and because of the respect and friendship we have to Shane we allowed him to move."

Sutton's departure leaves Theo Streete and Courtney Meppen-Walters as Bucks' central defensive options, alongside Zak Lilly and Ross White.